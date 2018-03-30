ParkByte Trading 78.6% Lower This Week (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. ParkByte has a total market cap of $455,014.00 and $7,451.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 78.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034525 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00751463 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019334 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002128 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013459 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

