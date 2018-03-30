Parsley Energy (PE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,660.88, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.39. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 2,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield acquired 189,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,533,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/parsley-energy-pe-upgraded-to-hold-by-valuengine.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.