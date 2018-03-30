AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,554,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,819,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218,302.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.38 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

