Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $27,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 94,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,777. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2,109.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

