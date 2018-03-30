Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Payment Data Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8109122509743 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Payment Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

PYDS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 88,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,757. Payment Data Systems has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc is engaged in the business of processing electronic payments for other companies, including a range of automated clearing house (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card and debit card-based processing. The Company is an integrated payment solutions provider offering a range of services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers.

