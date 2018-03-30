PayPeer Trading Down 21% This Week (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. PayPeer has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPeer has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One PayPeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.72 or 0.04537090 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001279 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013805 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007145 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014923 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010451 BTC.

PayPeer Profile

PayPeer is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. The official website for PayPeer is www.paypeer.pw. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev.

PayPeer Coin Trading

PayPeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPeer must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

