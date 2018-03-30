Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group upgraded Peabody Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTU stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,183.51 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The coal producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.53) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00296468161897396%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/peabody-energy-co-btu-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. The Company’s segments include Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. Its Powder River Basin Mining operations consist of its mines in Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.