Peak Resorts (SKIS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peak Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.6036622140559 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Shares of Peak Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.16. Peak Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Peak Resorts had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. equities analysts anticipate that Peak Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peak Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Peak Resorts (SKIS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.05” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/peak-resorts-skis-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-05.html.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc owns and operates ski resorts throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Its ski resort operations consists of snow skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports. The company was founded on September 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Wildwood, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.