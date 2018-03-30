Pearson (PSO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

Media coverage about Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pearson earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.4908116832444 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE PSO remained flat at $$10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 295,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,393. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

