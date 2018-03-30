Peculium (PCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,694.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Peculium has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17,694.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peculium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00729915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014315 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00146407 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

