Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boohoo.Com (BOO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com from GBX 260 ($3.59) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 247.78 ($3.42).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 148.30 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Boohoo.Com has a 52-week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.54). The company has a market cap of $1,960.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,415.00.

Boohoo.Com Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is an online fashion retail group. The Company is based in the United Kingdom and has a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and Australia, selling products to almost every country in the world. The Company owns the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal brands.

