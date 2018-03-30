Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S & U (SUS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,610 ($36.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of S & U in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($33.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.77 and a PE ratio of 1,290.32. S & U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,870 ($25.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,444 ($33.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from S & U’s previous dividend of $28.00.

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing motor finance and specialist lending service. The Company is focused on the specialist motor finance market. The Company’s subsidiary, Advantage Finance Limited (Advantage Finance), is engaged in the motor finance business. Advantage Finance offers motor finance to over 100,000 customers in the United Kingdom.

