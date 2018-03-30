Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (SRE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report released on Tuesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 68 ($0.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 57 ($0.79) to GBX 64 ($0.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 5th.

LON SRE opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.85) on Tuesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 50.25 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.50 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of $587.87 and a P/E ratio of 770.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £109,560 ($151,367.78).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

