Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,165 ($16.10). Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($17.68) to GBX 1,365 ($18.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Numis Securities cut shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.96) to GBX 1,350 ($18.65) in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,259 ($17.39).

Get Diploma alerts:

DPLM stock opened at GBX 1,141 ($15.76) on Wednesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,270 ($17.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,240.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,716.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £75,210 ($103,909.92).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/peel-hunt-reiterates-add-rating-for-diploma-dplm.html.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.