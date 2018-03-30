Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (BLTG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research note released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 126 ($1.74) price objective on the stock.

LON BLTG opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,370.00. Blancco Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 252.45 ($3.49).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

