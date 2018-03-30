Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KCOM Group (KCOM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of KCOM Group (LON:KCOM) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.07) price target on the stock.

KCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KCOM Group from GBX 105 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.38) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. FinnCap reduced their price target on shares of KCOM Group from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a corporate rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of LON KCOM opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.27) on Monday. KCOM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.25 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of $501.52 and a P/E ratio of 1,842.00.

About KCOM Group

KCOM Group PLC is engaged in providing information technology (IT) and communications services. The Company’s segments include Enterprise, Hull and East Yorkshire and National Network Services. The Enterprise segment is engaged in providing IT and integration services, including cloud-based infrastructure and contact and collaboration solutions, to the United Kingdom-based public and private sector organizations.

