Penbrook Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $47,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Arougheti acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 984,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $443,850. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $15.87 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,769.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.38 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Compass Point began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

