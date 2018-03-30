Penbrook Management LLC Takes Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.28% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPTH. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $55.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of -0.35.

LightPath Technologies Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

