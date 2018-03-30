15,650 Shares in Moody's Co. (MCO) Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Moody's accounts for 2.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 654,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moody's by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,860,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody's by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,454,000 after acquiring an additional 228,277 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Moody's by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,209,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,311,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moody's by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 508,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Moody's in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody's from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody's from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Moody's to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.30. 856,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48. Moody's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $30,373.44, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Moody's had a negative return on equity of 319.45% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Moody's Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Moody's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Moody's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda Huber sold 30,391 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $4,920,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,682 shares of company stock worth $5,640,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

