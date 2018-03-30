Penbrook Management LLC Takes Position in Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.30% of Amber Road as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amber Road by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amber Road by 73.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amber Road by 27.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Amber Road during the third quarter worth $180,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.74 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:AMBR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.41, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.35. Amber Road has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. research analysts expect that Amber Road will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amber Road Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

