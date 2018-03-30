Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Share Price

Headlines about Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pengrowth Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.3087084056302 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGH shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Pengrowth Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pengrowth Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

PGH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 233,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,497. Pengrowth Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 130.16%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

