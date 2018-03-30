Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Stock Price

News stories about Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0528076131442 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

PEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:PEI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,497. The company has a market capitalization of $689.65, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.22. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/pennsylvania-r-e-i-t-pei-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-15-updated.html.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.