VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI) & Penntex Midstream Partners (PTXP) Financial Survey

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE: VTTI) and Penntex Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:PTXP) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get VTTI Energy Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for VTTI Energy Partners and Penntex Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Penntex Midstream Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00

VTTI Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Penntex Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and Penntex Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A $0.81 24.07 Penntex Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A $0.26 76.92

VTTI Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penntex Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and Penntex Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61% Penntex Midstream Partners 34.54% 11.00% 5.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Penntex Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Penntex Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. VTTI Energy Partners pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Penntex Midstream Partners pays out 453.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VTTI Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VTTI Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

VTTI Energy Partners beats Penntex Midstream Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

Penntex Midstream Partners Company Profile

PennTex Midstream Partners, LP, focuses on owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering, processing and transportation assets in northern Louisiana. The Company provides natural gas gathering and processing and residue gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) transportation services to producers focused on the Cotton Valley formation in northern Louisiana. The Company’s assets primarily consisted of natural gas gathering pipeline, two 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) design-capacity cryogenic natural gas processing plants, and residue gas and NGL transportation pipelines, as of December 31, 2016. In addition to providing midstream services to its primary customer with its existing assets, the Company pursues other opportunities for organic development and growth as producers in its region continue to develop their acreage.

Receive News & Ratings for VTTI Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTTI Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.