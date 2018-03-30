Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Pentair expects its full-year 2018 adjusted EPS will be around $4.00, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth. It expects revenues in 2018 will be approximately $5.1 billion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 9%. The company also guided first-quarter 2018 adjusted EPS range of 81-83 cents and revenues of $1.26 billion. Pentair is expected to gain from its focus on reorganization activities, which includes the spin-off of its Electrical business. Strength in the Enclosures and Process business will also drive growth. Its estimates have been going up over the past 60 days. However, the company will be adversely affected by cost inflation and declines in project orders. Headwinds in the Water business will also hurt results. Moreover, Pentair has underperformed the industry with respect to price over the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. 1,729,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,358.15, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. research analysts predict that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John L. Stauch sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $168,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

