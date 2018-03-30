Financial Contrast: Clifton Bancorp (CSBK) and People's United Financial (PBCT)

Clifton Bancorp (NASDAQ: CSBK) and People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Clifton Bancorp alerts:

58.7% of Clifton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of People's United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Clifton Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of People's United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clifton Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People's United Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clifton Bancorp and People's United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clifton Bancorp $42.39 million 8.11 $4.72 million $0.22 70.73 People's United Financial $1.66 billion 3.91 $337.20 million $0.97 19.24

People's United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Clifton Bancorp. People's United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clifton Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clifton Bancorp and People's United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clifton Bancorp 9.23% 2.44% 0.46% People's United Financial 20.37% 6.69% 0.84%

Dividends

Clifton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. People's United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Clifton Bancorp pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. People's United Financial pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People's United Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. People's United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clifton Bancorp and People's United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clifton Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 People's United Financial 2 4 0 0 1.67

Clifton Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. People's United Financial has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Clifton Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clifton Bancorp is more favorable than People's United Financial.

Summary

People's United Financial beats Clifton Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clifton Bancorp Company Profile

Clifton Bancorp Inc, formerly Clifton Savings Bancorp, Inc., is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Clifton Savings Bank (Clifton Savings). Clifton Savings is a federally chartered savings bank. Clifton Savings operate as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in the market area. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate one- to four-family, multi-family and commercial real estate, and consumer loans, which it holds for investment. Clifton Savings has one wholly owned subsidiary, Botany Inc., an investment company. In addition to the main office located in Passaic County, Clifton Savings operates 11 branch offices in Bergen and Passaic Counties, which, along with Essex, Morris, Hudson and Union Counties are its primary market area.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. Commercial Banking segment is engaged in commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. It offers cash management, correspondent banking, municipal banking, institutional trust services, corporate trust, insurance services and private banking, among others. Retail Banking segment provides consumer lending (including residential mortgage and home equity lending) and consumer deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment also includes brokerage, financial advisory services, investment management services, and life insurance and non-institutional trust services.

Receive News & Ratings for Clifton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clifton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.