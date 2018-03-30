Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PUB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.25, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PUB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

