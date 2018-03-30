Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Utah Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1457977584272 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of PUB stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. 56,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,595. The stock has a market cap of $611.25, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $54,128.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,907 shares of company stock valued at $847,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

