Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $94,704.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $94,704.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Counterparty DEX, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00735846 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014265 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00147100 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033484 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif and Counterparty DEX. It is not currently possible to buy Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

