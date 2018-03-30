Pernix Therapeutics (PTX) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.03

Media stories about Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pernix Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6622641306483 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ PTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 90,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.61. Pernix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

About Pernix Therapeutics

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs. It focuses on underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including neurology and psychiatry, as well as other specialty therapeutic areas.

