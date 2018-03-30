Insider Selling: Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Insider Sells 75,581 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) insider Jeff Green sold 75,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$47,616.03.

Shares of TSE:PMT traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.80. 42,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,392. The company has a market cap of $40.60, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.87.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$23.81 million during the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

