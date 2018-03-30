Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Holdings Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $401,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,632.86, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/perrigo-company-plc-prgo-holdings-boosted-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.