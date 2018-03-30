Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POFCY. Morgan Stanley cut Petrofac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Petrofac stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Petrofac (POFCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/petrofac-pofcy-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.