Peugeot (UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs set a €16.60 ($20.49) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.73 ($25.59).

Shares of UG stock opened at €19.15 ($23.64) on Thursday. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($20.31) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($25.94). The firm has a market cap of $17,330.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

