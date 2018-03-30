Pfenex (PFNX) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Pfenex stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,731. Pfenex has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,353,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 355,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 136,514 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 332,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial.

