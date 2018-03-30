Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $50.05 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $50,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 30.1% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,958,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,202,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,465,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,240,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,545,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154,996.83, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

