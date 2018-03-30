Colonial Trust Advisors Has $665,000 Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 338,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 709.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,004.95, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $107.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.37.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

