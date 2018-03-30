Phore Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $10.62 million and $83,695.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00021306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00126262 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000997 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001173 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,577,955 coins and its circulating supply is 7,237,955 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

