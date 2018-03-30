Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2,802.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.20%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $200,791.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

