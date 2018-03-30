Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $240,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Stork sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.50, for a total transaction of $3,878,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.15.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.72. The company had a trading volume of 488,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $87,064.15, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $375.52 and a one year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $2.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

