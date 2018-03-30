Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,685. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,460.00 and a PE ratio of 10.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5217 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

