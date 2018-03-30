PinkCoin (CRYPTO:PINK) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. PinkCoin has a market cap of $5.61 million and $8,104.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PinkCoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

