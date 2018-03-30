Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “In a month’s time shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation have gained higher than the industry. Pinnacle West Capital is well positioned to gain from the ongoing economic improvement in its service territories. Better economic prospects, increase in the customer count and higher customer spending are expected to drive results. The company is also expanding its renewable generation portfolio. However, Pinnacle West Capital is subject to comprehensive regulations by federal, state and local regulatory agencies. In addition, its operations are subject to fluctuations in commodity price, as well as operational risks and hazards.”

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 754,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,675. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $8,884.73, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $3,018,380.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,467.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,918,149.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,097.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,760. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 803.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after buying an additional 690,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,117,000 after buying an additional 687,119 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after buying an additional 496,328 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 407,325 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,619,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

