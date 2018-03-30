Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Given a $81.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.27.

PNW stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,884.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $759.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $3,018,380.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,467.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $200,909.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banced Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

