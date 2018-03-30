Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.55.

PXD stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.78. 2,533,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,528.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $192.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $207,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,125.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $384,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,653 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

