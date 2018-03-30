Piper Jaffray Weighs in on Ensco Plc’s FY2019 Earnings (ESV)

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ensco in a report released on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Ensco’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Ensco stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,966.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Ensco has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.21 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Ensco’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ensco in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the third quarter worth about $100,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ensco in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ensco in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Ensco in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ensco

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

