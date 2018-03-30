Pirl (PIRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39,110.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00006699 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $39,110.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,040.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.05632750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $706.29 or 0.10119200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.01714030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.33 or 0.02497660 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00207421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00655090 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00076075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.02684760 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 12,115,296 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

