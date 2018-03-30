Pitney Bowes (PBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE:PBI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,048.97, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 388.23% and a net margin of 7.36%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,639,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 3,526,554 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $45,044,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1,174.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,151,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,061,211 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 862,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 624,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 802.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 523,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 465,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pitney Bowes (PBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/pitney-bowes-pbi-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.