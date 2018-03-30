PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $3.73 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. PIVX has a total market cap of $208.06 million and $3.21 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00052995 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003870 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,853,638 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit, Bisq, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Coinroom. It is not presently possible to buy PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.