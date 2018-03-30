Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Plans Mar 18 Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a mar 18 dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:PZA traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,782. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.51 and a 52-week high of C$18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/pizza-pizza-royalty-corp-plans-mar-18-dividend-of-0-07-pza-updated.html.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. owns the trademarks and trade names used by Pizza Pizza Limited (PPL) in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants. PPL operates its Pizza Pizza Restaurants as franchise oriented restaurants and Pizza 73 Restaurants are owned, and operated as independent businesses. It operates through receipt of royalty income from the ownership of the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.