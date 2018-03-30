Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.18 Million Position in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 234.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 741,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,841. The stock has a market cap of $3,642.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.11 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $7,305,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

